Benefit Breakfast for the West Island Palliative Care Residence
- When
-
Add to Calendar 02-06-2017 06:45 02-06-2017 10:00 America/Toronto Benefit Breakfast for the West Island Palliative Care Residence
Benefit Breakfast organized by volunteers of the Residence Friday, June 2, 2017 Choice of seating: 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. or 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. L’Oeufrier 4313 St-Jean Blvd. Dollard-des-Ormeaux H9H 2A4 Tickets: $20 Billets: Louise Apa 514 626-7572 ou louiseapa@hotmail.com Full detailsWest Island Palliative Care Residence - 265, rue André-Brunet, Kirkland, Quebec Karen Rhodes donations@wipcr.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- donations@wipcr.ca 514 693-1718 ext. 223 (Karen Rhodes)
Benefit Breakfast organized by volunteers of the Residence Friday, June 2, 2017 Choice of seating: 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. or 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. L’Oeufrier 4313 St-Jean Blvd. Dollard-des-Ormeaux H9H 2A4 Tickets: $20 Billets: Louise Apa 514 626-7572 ou louiseapa@hotmail.com