Benefit Breakfast for the West Island Palliative Care Residence

Benefit Breakfast organized by volunteers of the Residence Friday, June 2, 2017 Choice of seating: 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. or 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. L’Oeufrier 4313 St-Jean Blvd. Dollard-des-Ormeaux H9H 2A4 Tickets: $20 Billets: Louise Apa 514 626-7572 ou louiseapa@hotmail.com Full details →