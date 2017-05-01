Annual Lottery
Annual Lottery Get a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 cash 10 prizes to win for a total of $20,000 $100 per ticket 600 tickets only Winning tickets will be drawn on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the West Island Palliative Care Residence. Buy your tickets online or contact Karen Rhodes at 514 693-1718, ext. 223 or donations@wipcr.ca
- Contact
- donations@wipcr.ca 514 693-1718 ext. 223 (Karen Rhodes)
