Chris Jericho – The Words Of Jericho

Joined by guests Cyrus and Lance Storm, one of the most popular performers in WWE history, CHRIS JERICHO, hosts an evening of behind-the-scenes stories and conversation about his long and storied career. With a special taping of Jericho’s Hugely Popular Podcast ‘Talk is Jericho’.

BIO

Chris Jericho is an acclaimed actor, wrestler, musician, author, podcaster, game show host and television personality who has established himself as a multi-faceted performer with millions of fans worldwide.

Jericho is one of the most popular performers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. In 2001 he was crowned the first ever WWE Undisputed Champion and has gone on to become one of only seven “Grand Slam” champions in WWE history. In 2012 he was named one of the top five most charismatic performers of all-time by wwe.com.

Jericho hosts the hugely popular “Talk Is Jericho” show on podcastone.com, that has amassed over 190 million downloads. Topics are diverse and past guests include Dennis Miller, Larry King, William Shatner, John Cena, Paul Stanley, Lars Ulrich, Bruno Sammartino, Maria Menounos, Alice Cooper, Cheech Marin & Slash. He also recently started his successful “The Jericho Network” podcast network, boasting over a half dozen hit shows per week.

Chris is the lead singer of the internationally successful rock band Fozzy, whose sixth album “Do You Wanna Start A War” debuted at #54 on the Billboard top 200, with its first single “Lights Go Out” an active rock radio top 20 hit. Fozzy’s new album, JUDAS, drops in Sept, 2017.

Jericho is also a three-time New York Times bestselling author with his autobiographies 2007’s “A Lion¹s Tale: Around the World in Spandex,” 2011’s “Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps,” and 2014’s “The Best In The World: At What I Have No Idea”, all displaying his witty writing style. His fourth book, “No Is A Four Letter Word” is due out in August, 2017.

Chris was a popular contestant on Season 11 of “Dancing With The Stars,” hosted the ABC game show “Downfall”, as well as the Syfy reality series “Robot Combat League”. He received critical acclaim for his recent appearances on the “Who’s Line Is It Anyway”, “The Tonight Show” and AMC’s “The Talking Dead.”

Jericho’s acting credits include roles in Comedy Central’s critically acclaimed series “Nothing To Report”, Nickelodeon’s “The Thunderman’s” and also created, produced, co-wrote and starred in the award winning digital comedy series “But I’m Chris Jericho!”

