28-05-2017 13:00

03-06-2017 21:00

America/Toronto

2017 AMFA Provincial Choral, Music & Speech Festival

Choral, music, and speech students from across the province converge at Edmonton’s MacEwan University’s Alberta College Campus (10050 MacDonald Drive NW) and historic McDougall United Church (10025 101 Street NW) from Sunday, May 28 to Saturday, June 3, 2017, to compete at the 2017 Alberta Music Festival Association (AMFA) Provincial Choral, Music & Speech Festival. Competitors have successfully competed at their respective local festivals (36 in total around Alberta and the Northwest Territories) to have the chance to compete at the Provincial Festival. Some competitors will be chosen to go on to represent Alberta at the 2017 National Music Festival taking place in Ottawa this August. Tickets for the 2017 AMFA Provincial Choral, Music & Speech Festival are $5 per day, and can be purchased at the door along with Festival programs (also $5). Full details →