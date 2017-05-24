Cloutier vs. Khan: Spin Challenge

Richard Cloutier and Obby Khan have been religiously going to Wpg Cycle to get back into the groove… but the question remains… who is the better cyclist?

The ultimate grudge match happens on Wednesday, May 24th at Wpg Cycle to finally find out… who is the champion with all proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Pledge Ride and CancerCare Manitoba!

CLICK HERE to donate to Team Cloutier

CLICK HERE to donate to Team Khan