Other
May 24 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Cloutier vs. Khan: Spin Challenge

Where
Wpg Cycle - 734 Osborne St., Winnipeg, Manitoba View Map
When
Add to Calendar 24-05-2017 12:00 24-05-2017 13:00 America/Toronto Cloutier vs. Khan: Spin Challenge

Richard Cloutier and Obby Khan have been religiously going to Wpg Cycle to get back into the groove… but the question remains… who is the better cyclist? Full details 

 Wpg Cycle - 734 Osborne St., Winnipeg, Manitoba CancerCare Manitoba DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

Richard Cloutier and Obby Khan have been religiously going to Wpg Cycle to get back into the groove… but the question remains… who is the better cyclist?

The ultimate grudge match happens on Wednesday, May 24th at Wpg Cycle to finally find out… who is the champion with all proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Pledge Ride and CancerCare Manitoba!

CLICK HERE to donate to Team Cloutier 

CLICK HERE to donate to Team Khan
Global News