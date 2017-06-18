It’s a thrilling experience every Father’s Day, as you join over 14,000 runners in a Celebration of Fitness, Family, and Fundraising, with runners young and old taking on a challenge that is special to them. And it’s even more fun if you’ve done your planning before the big day and know what you can expect that morning.

Race Day: Event Start Times

Event Start Time Mini Mites Fun Run 6:30 AM Wheelchair Marathon & Half Marathon 6:55 AM Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries 26.2 mile Marathon 7:00 AM Intrepid Dezine 13.1 mile Half Marathon Wave 1: Sub 1:50 7:00 AM Intrepid Dezine 13.1 mile Half Marathon Wave 2: 7:10 AM Manitoba Marathon Relay 7:10 AM GoodLife Fitness 10K 7:15 AM Great-West Life 2.6 mile Super Run 7:15, 7:17, 7:19, 7:21AM

Race Day Awards

Major awards presentations will be made at Investors Group Field, near the Finish Line, at the following approximate times:

8:30am: Intrepid Dezine Half Marathon 10:00am: Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Full Marathon 10:30am: Manitoba Marathon Relay

Race Day: Start & Finish Areas

The Start and Finish Lines of the Manitoba Marathon are located on the University of Manitoba campus, in south Winnipeg. This section will tell you all about the Start and Finish areas, and access information to help you in your travel planning to ensure that you get to your Start Line comfortably and on time.

All race kits must be picked up at our 2 day Fit Expo. THERE IS NO RACE DAY KIT PICK UP!

The Start Area

Start lines are on Chancellor Matheson! Our Start/ finish line map shows the location of the Start Lines, clothing drop-off locations, toilets, and information centre. Please ensure that all clothing bags are marked with your bib #. Clothing drop-off is located in the Pinnacle Room located inside Investors Group Field. Each event has its own Start Line Arch easily visible at the Start area.

The Marathon and Half Marathon Start areas each have Pace per Mile signs to assist runners in the self-seeding of the start lines. Runners are reminded that your race starts when you cross the Start mats with your chip bib, not when the gun goes off, so there is no need to crowd to the front. Our Sponsor the Running Room will provide official pace bunnies for those wishing to follow a pacer.

The Finish Area

Our Start/ finish line map shows the location of the Finish Line, recovery and spectator areas, toilets, medical area and clothing pickup area in Investors Group Field.

All events will finish on Investors Group Field, with runners entering the stadium for a Big League finish at field level. Runners should note that there will be an overlap of finishers between events. Course marshals and track marshals will be on hand to direct runners into different lanes as you approach and enter Investors Group Field, to ensure your safety where finishers in different events are running at very different paces.

Access to the Start and Finish Lines

The Manitoba Marathon has made great strides to reduce the traffic congestion because of our commitment to start all races on time, but it all starts with our participants doing some advance planning and developing a “Get me to the Start on time” plan.

This year Manitoba Marathon welcomes Prairie Toyota as our proud sponsor of the Prairie Toyota FREE RIDE Park & Ride program. Watch for exciting activation’s at each Park & Ride location – maybe you’ll even receive a FREE RIDE in style courtesy of Prairie Toyota!

Prairie Toyota FREE RIDE Park & Ride!

Simply stated, if you leave your house at 6 a.m. and expect to find a nearby parking spot at one of our Park and Ride lots at 6:30 a.m., you will be waiting in line for a bus well after your race has started.

To get to your Start Line on time, and to reduce traffic congestion as well as your stress levels, please consider the following:

All runners are strongly advised to arrive at the University of Manitoba before 6 a.m., whether you are biking, walking/jogging in, or taking our Park and Ride services.

The University of Manitoba is CLOSED to vehicle traffic for the duration of the Manitoba Marathon.

The Manitoba Marathon has an expanded and very successful (Park and Ride) program. A series of buses commutes from designated parking areas near the University, to and from the Start/Finish areas, beginning at 5:30 AM. We strongly recommend that all runners use this service. Plan on arriving at your Park & Ride before 6 a.m. to make the 7:00 a.m. Start.

We encourage bicycles and have ample space for those taking active transport to leave their bikes with our secure bike valet service located at the North end of Investors Group Field.

Additional information on the Start/Finish areas is contained in your Participant Handbook which you will receive when you pick up your runner number.

Race Day: Rules of the Road

The Manitoba Marathon is committed to the highest standards of fair play amongst all participants. We do reserve the right to disqualify any participants who breach our rules of the road.

Runner Numbers: Only registered runners/walkers wearing assigned bib numbers will be allowed on the courses. All runners receive a Runner Number for their event when they register. Your runner number (worn on the front and visible) tells the volunteers and course marshals that you have registered for your run and that you belong on the course.

For individual events, timing is conducted using the “chip bibs”, while Relay runners wear a timing bib belt which is transferred at each Relay Exchange Station. If you wear the bib incorrectly (or not at all), or if you are not recorded at one of the mats, you will not receive a finishing time or result.

If you cannot run, your runner number and chip cannot be transferred to another runner.

Every participant must run the whole distance of the event that they are registered in. Courses are accurate, and are measured only on the roadways. Any course cutting (over any grassy area and boulevards at corners) will be treated as unauthorized short cuts on the course, and as a major breach of our “fair play” rules.

Runners must cross the Finish Line only once and Relay runners cannot accompany their team’s last runners onto the University track. Failure to abide by these rules will lead to disqualifications.

Courtesy at the Start Line: Runners are strongly encouraged to seed themselves according to their projected pace. The fastest runners should be at the front and slowest runners/walkers should be near the back. Remember, the Chip Bibs will give you YOUR real time and any delays after the Gun Start won’t count toward your finishing time.

Runner Safety: The streets used by Manitoba Marathon events are completely closed to traffic or to cross-traffic. Only registered runners and walkers and official course cyclists and vehicles are allowed on the course. For the safety of participants, bicycles, roller skates, or roller blades and pets are prohibited from all Manitoba Marathon courses. They will be removed by police and course marshals. As well, runners who are accompanied by unofficial cyclists will be disqualified. Baby strollers/joggers are prohibited on the Full and Half courses, participants will be removed from the course and disqualified. Baby strollers and baby joggers CAN be registered for participation in the Great-West Life Super Run and Free 10K. The adult pushers should start at the back of the pack to ensure the safety of nearby participants.

Course Closing: The Manitoba Marathon course officially closes at a pace of 14 minutes per mile. A well-marked Course Closing Vehicle will signal the closing of the course. Participants must be aware that the Course Closing Vehicle is also the signal for volunteers to close down Hospitality and Medical stations. Participants who are either passed by the course closing vehicle, or who have not reached Pembina Hwy & Crescent Dr. by the posted course closing time of 12:45 pm will be REQUIRED to exit the course via complimentary shuttle back to the U of M. These participants are welcomed to the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries recovery area for rest and refreshments, but will not receive an official time. All participants must be finished by no later than 1pm.

Spectator Access: Please use our maps to help your fans (friends and families) find good access to viewing points on the course. Again, careful planning is recommended, as the Manitoba Marathon course will be closed to traffic and to cross-traffic.

Watching the Marathon

Join our Miles of Smiles on Father’s Day!

Cheering along the course: Learn about the course route, when to expect runners at various points along the course, and collect some proven tips on great spectating.

Learn about the course route, when to expect runners at various points along the course, and collect some proven tips on great spectating. Great Viewpoints: Check out our favourite viewpoints along the course.

Check out our favourite viewpoints along the course. Cheering at the Start and Finish Lines:

Some Favourite Cheers, and other fun stuff.

Cheering along the course:

Map out where you want to be, ahead of time. The Manitoba Marathon covers 26.2 miles of beautiful Winnipeg neighbourhoods, with a couple extra miles tossed in for the Half Marathon. Start by viewing or printing a copy of our Marathon Map (To be posted) or Super Run Map (To be posted). It shows the course for all events, as well as the locations some of the really exciting areas along the course – our Hospitality Stations, Ice Stations, and Relay Exchange Stations.

The Manitoba Marathon covers 26.2 miles of beautiful Winnipeg neighbourhoods, with a couple extra miles tossed in for the Half Marathon. Start by viewing or printing a copy of our Marathon Map (To be posted) or Super Run Map (To be posted). It shows the course for all events, as well as the locations some of the really exciting areas along the course – our Hospitality Stations, Ice Stations, and Relay Exchange Stations. Plan on when you should be there. Use our Time of Day chart below, to ensure that you get to see who you want to see! Remember to be flexible – your friends can be having a really good day or a tough one, so get there early and stay a bit later, just in case.

Plan on how to get there. The Manitoba Marathon course is a closed “parade route” and you will not be allowed to drive on or cross the marathon route. Think ROAD CLOSURES and backed up traffic. So…give yourself enough time to reach your spot, choose where you need to get to, including any detours you may need to make, and plan to park and walk in to your viewing spot.

Plan on how to find your friends. Know what they’re wearing!

Help your runner friends find you! Sometimes it’s easier for runners to see you! Let them know where you expect to be, and which side of the road you plan to stand on. Consider balloons or signs to grab their attention!

Great Viewpoints:

Get organized on Race Day! Do you have friends who live right on the Manitoba Marathon course? If so, help them organize an early Father’s Day party — pull out those lawn chairs, turn on the music, play canned music, or build a theme that’s all yours. It will be SO appreciated by the thousands of runners who will pass you by, knowing that you care!

Or check out these Spectator Favourites:

Spectator favourites will be posted soon!

Time of Day Viewing Guide

View Point Leader (5:00) 8 min. pace 10 min. pace 12 min. pace Mile 1: Pembina & University Cres (Full & Half) 7:05am 7:08am 7:10am 7:12am Mile 2: Bishop Grandin & River Rd. (F) 7:10am 7:16am 7:20am 7:24am Mile 3.5: Dunkirk Dr. & St. Vital Rd. (F) 7:18am 7:28am 7:35am 7:42am Mile 6: St. Mary’s Rd. (North of St. Anne’s) (F) 7:30am 7:48am 8:00am 8:12am Mile 9.5: Broadway Ave. @Legislature Building (F) 7:45am 8:16am 8:35am 8:54am Mile 11: Wolseley Ave. (F) 7:55am 8:28am 8:50am 9:12am Mile 13.1: Portage Ave. @ King Edward St.(F) 8:05am 8:45am 9:11am 9:37am Mile 14: Assiniboine Park Footbridge (F) 8:10am 8:52am 9:20am 9:48am Mile 16: Wellington Cres. (F) 8:20am 9:08am 9:40am 10:12am Mile 18: Harrow St. (F) 8:30am 9:24am 10:00am 10:36am Mile 24: Pembina Hwy. (F & H) 9:00am 10:12am 11:00am 11:48am Mile 11 HALF: Pembina Hwy. 7:55am 8:28am 8:50am 9:12am Finish Times, Marathon 9:17am 10:30am 11:22am 12:14pm Finish Times, Half Marathon 8:08am 8:45am 9:11am 9:37am

Cheering at the Start and Finish areas:

Many spectators join us at our Start Lines and simply walk back to the University Stadium grandstands, to watch waves and waves of runners enter the stadium.

The start and finish areas are located near each other, on the University of Manitoba campus. All events finish on the University Stadium track, with runners completing ¾ of a lap before finishing at mid-field in front of the grandstand.

If you plan to be at the start and finish lines to watch your family or friends start or finish, you will face the same vehicle access (and timing) issues as the runners and walkers. Simply stated, many roads are closed, traffic backs up, and we strongly recommend that you check out our Race Day: Start and Finish Area map, to help you plan your day.

Our Start/ finish line map shows the location of the Start and Finish, the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Hospitality Square, and the “Meet me” areas.

Our Park and Ride Map (PDF) will help you figure out how to get to and from the Start and Finish areas. Please remember that our park & ride shuttles give runners priorty over spectators, in getting to the Start area.

Time of Day Start times & projected finishing times for each event are: Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries 26.2 Mile Manitoba Marathon: 7:00 and 9:15+ Intrepid Dezine Half Marathon: 7:00 and 8:08+ Manitoba Marathon Relay: 7:10 and 9:30+ Great-West Life Super Run: 7:15+ and 7:30+ GoodLife Fitness 10K: 7:15 AM and 8:05 AM+



Some Tips for Great Spectating

Dress for the weather. You will be outside for a while, and weather conditions can change. So be prepared.

Get noticed! Signs, music, balloons…remember, it’s a party out there, so help CELEBRATE the commitment of all runners to Fitness, Family & Fundraising!

Cheer for your friends, but cheer for all those strangers too!

Find some favourite cheers. Need some inspiration? Try these…. You’re looking great! Running smooth! You can do it! Way to go! That’s it, one step at a time! Stay relaxed! Keep it up! Keep it going! Water/relay zone just ahead/around the corner… doing great! Call out something unique about the runner(s) – shirt colour or slogan or school/corporate names. Go for it! You’re almost there! (but ONLY near the end!)

Remember, cyclists/roller bladers are not allowed on the course, as they are a hazard to other participants and are considered an unfair assist. Accompanied runners can be disqualified.

Race Day Entertainment

“Calling all Entertainers!” We’re looking for more entertainment to participate in Manitoba’s largest mass participation event! Join our fabulous groups already “strutting their stuff!” We need your help in cheering on the Manitoba Marathon participants.

More entertainment means more family, more fun, and a thrilling Manitoba Marathon experience for participants and spectators alike!

Come out, entertain us, join our party! For more information on becoming a part of our annual celebration of fitness, family, and fundraising please call our office at 204-415-4517.

Join in the spirit of the Manitoba Marathon!

CIT Leaders may now register their school to be a part of the program for 2017!

In case you haven’t already heard we’re up to “Big League” things with our new goal line Finish at Investors Group Field! What an amazing experience; the only Canadian Marathon to finish on a CFL field. Please click on this link to view the Spring Newsletter for more information.

Click here to sign your school up for this year’s CIT program. Once you sign up for the Champions in Training program you are also creating your school as a team to join for any race day registrations! We’ve simplified the system to make signing up and registrations a snap!

Orientation Night will take place Wednesday April 5th between 4 pm – 6 pm at the Manitoba Marathon office 4-1080 Waverley Street. This is where leaders can pop in to meet the Manitoba Marathon team, ask questions and pickup all the training materials they will need.

Interested in learning more about the Champions in Training Program? Click here to visit our webpage for more info or contact Kirsten at programs@manitobamarathon.mb.ca