680 CJOB is thrilled to support An Evening with Darcy Oake on June 6th – 9th at the Burton Cummings Theatre in support of the Bruce Oake Foundation.

Illusionist and Winnipegger Darcy Oake is hosting two special benefit shows at the Burton Cummings Theatre, June 6 and 7.





An Evening with Darcy Oake – A Fundraiser for the Bruce Oake Foundation, will feature an evening of thrilling illusions from Oake with 100% of the evening’s proceeds going toward the building of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, a state-of-the-art, non-profit long-term treatment facility in Winnipeg for those suffering from addictions. The centre will be dedicated to the memory of Darcy’s brother who passed away in 2011, after battling his own addictions.“It’s been over a year since my last show in Winnipeg and I couldn’t be more excited not only to perform in my hometown again, but also raise money for a cause very close to my family and I,” Oake said. “The addiction problem in the city is only getting worse and this is a great opportunity to raise money to build a much needed long term drug treatment facility.”The foundation is currently raising $1,650,000 to establish, lease and furnish a location that will provide a unique and proven addition to the treatment options available to Manitobans. The facility will focus on measureable outcomes that address all the dimensions of the person, with no financial barriers to entry. Sobriety, mental health, employment, housing, a positive social network and improved self-esteem are all factors in improved functioning, and are addressed in this treatment model.“Since Bruce died our family has been committed to making his life mean something,” said Scott Oake, Bruce and Darcy’s father. “Darcy and Bruce were very close and we’re proud that Darcy has decided to stage these benefit shows. They are a wonderful way to remember Bruce and to help The Bruce Oake Foundation to achieve its goal of establishing a long term drug treatment centre in Winnipeg.”In addition to regular ticket sales, a $200 VIP package is available and includes: a premium seat, pre-show meet and greet with Darcy with up close magic, signed book and merchandise.Tickets start at $39 plus fees and go on sale, April 7 at ticketmaster.ca.