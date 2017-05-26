680 CJOB is thrilled to support the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra’s True North: The Canadian Songbook from May 26th – 28th at the Burton Cummings Theatre!

Multiple ECMA-nominated singer Eleanor McCain brings her unique and unmistakable style to the WSO with a sneak peek at True North: The Canadian Songbook – her sixth studio album – which is set for release in July 2017 to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The show celebrates iconic songs like Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, Neil Young’s Helpless, Bryan Adams’ Run To You, Joni Mitchell’s A Case Of You, Anne Murray’s Snowbird, Gordon Lightfoot’s If You Could Read My Mind, and Sarah McLachlan’s Angel in new and imaginative orchestrations.