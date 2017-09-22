HSC Celebrity Human Race

680 CJOB proudly supports The Celebrity Human Race presented by the Health Sciences Centre on Friday, September 22nd to Saturday, September 23rd!

Race With A Purpose – team up with actors, entertainers, sports figures, and several action-loving celebrities for a remarkable two-day fundraising event! The Health Sciences Centre Foundation’s FIFTH AND FINAL Celebrity Human Race is happening September 22 and 23, 2017. It’s your last chance to participate in Winnipeg’s most exciting fundraising event – the only thing missing is YOU! Sign up today and get ready to race around Winnipeg to compete in challenges and solve clues with your team’s own celebrity teammate. Mix and mingle with other teams and all the celebrities at exclusive race-weekend events! The money raised at Celebrity Human Race allows the HSC Foundation to improve care for Manitoba families through promising research initiatives, cutting-edge medical equipment, and new state-of-the-art facilities. Your participation brings hope to life for patients in our province and beyond.

EVENT AGENDA:

Friday September 22, 2017

7:00 pm Celebrity Draft Party

Saturday September 23, 2017

9:30 am Brunch

10:30 am The Celebrity Human Race

7:30 pm Awards Reception

Celebrity Draft Party

Location: The Metropolitan Entertainment Centre

Gear up for the next day’s adventure at the celebrity draft. This cocktail reception provides qualifying teams of five, who have together raised $15,000 or more, the opportunity to meet and recruit their chosen celebrity teammate. How? The premium drafting positions will be determined by the amount of money raised. The top fundraising teams will have first choice in the draft selection process. After the draft, participants can mix and mingle with celebrities and opposing teams as anticipation for the race builds. Media will be present.

Brunch

Location: JOEY Polo Park

Fuel up for the race with a delicious brunch, size up your competition, and receive a race kit filled with tips, trivia, and the first clue. Media will be present.

The Celebrity Human Race

Experience an event full of excitement as your team and celebrity teammate set out on an incredible journey to accumulate points by solving clues, completing challenges and navigating to secret locations. Test your powers of observation and sharpen problem-solving skills as you work together to complete your tasks and receive your clue to the next pit stop.**

Skills needed to win are leadership, cooperation, the ability to decipher challenging clues, and the desire to have FUN!

**Transportation to and from pit stops during the Celebrity Human Race will be provided.

Awards Reception

Location: Celebrations Dinner Theatre, located at Canad Inns Destination Centre Fort Garry

The final event of the weekend! The awards reception is a celebration uniting participants, celebrities, sponsors, and invited guests in an intimate and relaxing setting. You will enjoy an incredible reception including an exceptional dinner first-class entertainment, a live auction, and an awards ceremony. Who will become the Health Sciences Centre Foundation’s Celebrity Human Race winner? You’ll have to wait to find out! Media will be present.