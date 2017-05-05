Festival
May 5 - May 6 7:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Winnipeg Wine Festival

RBC Convention Centre - York Avenue, Winnipeg, View Map
 RBC Convention Centre - York Avenue, Winnipeg
Tickets $57.95 EACH at all Winnipeg Liquor Marts Buy Tickets
http://www.winnipegwinefestival.com/

680 CJOB is happy to support the 2017 Winnipeg Wine Festival in support of Special Olympics Manitoba.

The 16th annual Winnipeg Wine Festival is honoured to be celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday with our very own Wines of Canada. In addition to bringing 135 wines from 36 wineries to the the Public Tastings on May 5 & 6, Wines of Canada featuring Wines of British Columbia and VQA Wines of Ontario will also be featured at the Gala Dinner & Auction.

CLICK HERE to see all the Winedown Events
