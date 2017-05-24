Theater
May 24 - May 27 7:30 PM - 4:30 PM

9 to 5: The Musical

Where
University of Regina Theatre - 3737 Wascana Parkway, Regina, SK - Saskatchewan View Map
When
Add to Calendar 24-05-2017 19:30 27-05-2017 16:30 America/Toronto 9 to 5: The Musical

9 to 5: The Musical is a musical based on the 1980 movie of the same name, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It centers on the downtrodden working lives of three women, Violet, Judy, and Doralee. They all work at Consolidated Industries, which is presided over by the sexist, lecherous, and pompous, Franklin Hart. Tickets are available at Bach & Beyond (1724 Badham Blvd) and online at http://www.reginalyric.com 

 University of Regina Theatre - 3737 Wascana Parkway, Regina, SK - Saskatchewan Regina Lyric Musical Theatre lyric@reginalyric.com
Ages
all ages
Website
http://www.reginalyric.com
Contact
lyric@reginalyric.com (Regina Lyric Musical Theatre)

