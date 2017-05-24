24-05-2017 19:30

27-05-2017 16:30

America/Toronto

9 to 5: The Musical

9 to 5: The Musical is a musical based on the 1980 movie of the same name, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It centers on the downtrodden working lives of three women, Violet, Judy, and Doralee. They all work at Consolidated Industries, which is presided over by the sexist, lecherous, and pompous, Franklin Hart. Tickets are available at Bach & Beyond (1724 Badham Blvd) and online at http://www.reginalyric.com Full details →