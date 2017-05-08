08-05-2017 19:00

08-05-2017 22:00

America/Toronto

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 Advance screening

CKNW is proud to support the advance screening of Bon Cop Bad Cop 2! Eight years have passed since Martin Ward and David Bouchard met in a spectacular way on the Quebec/Ontario border. The two men have remained friends, but time takes its toll and they have not spoken in almost a year. In this second chapter, Ward and Bouchard must face an important car theft ring that turns out to be a lot more than they bargained for. Enemies will prove to be the ones we did not expect and Ward and Bouchard will discover that life goes on and lots of things change, while some just… remain the same. CKNW has your chance to win your way into the advance screening! This isn’t just any advance screening either, the two stars of the movie Patrick Huard and Colm Feore will be in attendance! Enter here! Full details →