Golfathon for ALS

Throughout the months of May and June, the PGA of BC and ALS Society of BC will be hosting events at multiple golf courses around the lower mainland! This is your chance to golf with the pro’s in the name of a great cause! This year’s Golf a thon ambassador is Global BC’s Anchor Jay Janower!

PGA of B.C. Golf A Thon for ALS are the recipients of The ALS Society of British Columbia Cornflower Distinction Award Exceptional Fundraising by ALS Canada

ALS can hit anyone, at any time, regardless of age, gender or ethnic origin. The average life expectancy after diagnosis is two to five years. Support equipment costs an average of $137,000 per patient; nursing and/or home care costs are up to 10 times that amount.

CLICK HERE for the list of events happening and when they’re happening.

The ALS Society of British Columbia is dedicated to providing direct support to ALS patients,along with their families and caregivers, to ensure the best quality of life living with ALS.

Through Assisitng research, we are committee to find the cause of, and cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – ALS.

Services include:

• Medical equipment loan program

• Outreach and public awareness

• Transportation support

• Kids camp for children affected by ALS

• Support to the ALS Centre team (ALS healthcare specialists)

• Caregiver programs

• Mobile Clinics

• ALS Education

• Psychological support for people affected by ALS

• Patient and family support