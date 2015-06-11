Burlington Sound of Music Festival

Sound of Music Festival proudly announces their FREE concert line-up for Father’s Day Weekend on Burlington’s Waterfront. The shows offer up a huge variety of music for all ages including: USS, Finger Eleven, The Trews, Moist, The Road Hammers, Wintersleep, Steven Page, Bleeker, Doc Walker, The Mahones, Harrison Kennedy, Terra Lightfoot, illScarlett, Danny Michel and so many more. Visit soundofmusic.ca full line-up and show times.

Events and activities include Club Series – June 11-15, Silver Series – June 16, Downtown Streetfest – June 16-18 and Family Zone – June 17-18 plus the Grande Festival Parade on June 17! There is more to come with an additional day of free music and festivities on June 11 to celebrate Canada’s 150th! The line-up for June 11 will be announced on June 1. Amp up your experience with a VIP upgrade to Sweet Seats and FrontRow for TD Stage shows.

“The Festival is a celebration of music, it’s good friends and the best of times. This year’s line-up features more than a few flavours to tempt audiences of all ages and musical preferences.”, says Dave Miller, Executive Director. “Putting together a festival line-up is like a giant puzzle, helping to develop band’s careers, building audiences receptive to music both new and old, and throwing in a few surprises along the we way keeps us busy all year long!”, says Rian Malloch,the Festival’s Programming Chair.

Tickets are moving fast for Sound of Music’s June 10th Kick-Off event featuring performances by The Offspring, LIVE, Marianas Trench, Smash Mouth, Spin Doctors, Killer Dwarfs, Sumo Cyco and Randy and Mr. Lahey from the hit television series, Trailer Park Boys. “You won’t get better bang for your buck all year.”, says Miller. Purchase today before the price goes up at soundofmusic.ca.

The Festival is currently recruiting for volunteers. See soundofmusic.ca/volunteers for further information if you are interested in applying.