Jun 10 7:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Ride for Dad

Blackjacks Roadhouse - Truck's parking lot - 2010-2110 Sparrow Drive Service Rd, Leduc, Alberta View Map
The 10th Anniversary Ride for Dad is coming up on June 10, including a poker run, lunch, door prizes, and much more; all while helping to raise money to fight Prostate Cancer in Edmonton!Pre-registration is on Friday, June 9 from 4:30-9:00pm at Blackjacks Roadhouse.Ride Day registration is 7:30-9:45am, with kickstands up at 10am sharp. Full details 

 Blackjacks Roadhouse - Truck's parking lot - 2010-2110 Sparrow Drive Service Rd, Leduc, Alberta
http://www.ridefordad.ca/edmonton/

