The 10th Anniversary Ride for Dad is coming up on June 10, including a poker run, lunch, door prizes, and much more; all while helping to raise money to fight Prostate Cancer in Edmonton!

Pre-registration is on Friday, June 9 from 4:30-9:00pm at Blackjacks Roadhouse.

Ride Day registration is 7:30-9:45am, with kickstands up at 10am sharp.