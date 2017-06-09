Experience an extravagant evening of high-calibre entertainment for a great cause. Attendees will enjoy a performance by Steven Page, former front man of the Barenaked Ladies, and piano greats’ favourites by John Cameron Entertainment.

All profits from Crescendo will support two distinguished institutions: The Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, to enhance and maintain mental health programs, and The Mental Health Foundation, an organization synonymous with excellence in the field of mental health and addiction.