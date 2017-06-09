Music
Enmax Hall, Winspear Centre - 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square NW, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
$107.10- $317.00 Buy Tickets
All ages
https://www.winspearcentre.com/tickets-wins?view=event&layout=eventdetail&controller=event&task=event_detail&eventId=1085#details

Experience an extravagant evening of high-calibre entertainment for a great cause. Attendees will enjoy a performance by Steven Page, former front man of the Barenaked Ladies, and piano greats’ favourites by John Cameron Entertainment.

All profits from Crescendo will support two distinguished institutions: The Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, to enhance and maintain mental health programs, and The Mental Health Foundation, an organization synonymous with excellence in the field of mental health and addiction.
