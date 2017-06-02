DEF LEPPARD Announce North American Tour

June 2nd in Edmonton, AB!

Rogers Place

With special guests:

Poison

and Tesla

Tickets for the Canadian dates will go on sale on January 20th

Fresh off winning their fan voted Classic Rock Magazine Album of the Year award, Def Leppard announce they will return to the road this spring for a three month run across North America. The Live Nation promoted outing will storm through cities across parts of the U.S. and Canada, including Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver. This new leg of dates follows the groups massive 70+ city 2016 tour. Please see full tour routing below. Tickets for the Canadian dates will go on sale on January 20th at LiveNation.com. The Def Leppard Rock Brigade Concert Club presales begin on January 17th also at LiveNation.com.

Front man Joe Elliott says, “We’re thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn’t play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There’s a great buzz around the band right now and we’re loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”