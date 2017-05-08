Other
May 8 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Wings Over Wascana Fundraising Dinner

Where
Conexus Arts Centre, Lobby Theatre - 200 Lakeshore Drive, Regina, SK View Map
When
 Conexus Arts Centre, Lobby Theatre - 200 Lakeshore Drive, Regina, SK
Ages
over 18
Website
http://www.wascanamarsh.ca
Contact
friendsofwascanamarsh@gmail.com 306-531-9759 (Friends of Wascana Marsh)

Guest Speaker Kelsey Marchand will share her experiences and knowledge from her 2 years of study of the Western Painted Turtles in Regina’s Wascana Marsh. Raffle, silent auction and cash bar.
