13-05-2017 17:30

13-05-2017 22:00

America/Toronto

Swing into Spring with Rosie & the Riveters

Please join us for an evening of music, food and fun. You will enjoy an uplifting vintage folk music concert with a 1940s flair featuring Rosie & the Riveters. You may purchase single tickets, or book a table of six, for this cabaret-style event. Enjoy a buffet dinner prior to the concert. Peruse the silent auction tables to make your bids, and be sure to check out the raffle and merchandise tables! Tickets $75 per person, in advance at http://www.picatic.com/events Doors open: 5:30 p.m. Cash Bar Buffet Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Show Time: 8:00 p.m. Silent Auction and Raffle winners will be announced following the concert. Proceeds from this event support the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation. http://www.grandmotherscampaign.org. For further information, contact g4gregina@sasktel.net. Full details →