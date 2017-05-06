06-05-2017 10:00

07-05-2017 17:00

America/Toronto

FAN EXPO REGINA™

FAN EXPO REGINA™ is a comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event featuring exciting family-friendly activities. 2017 celebrity guests include William Shatner (Star Trek), Pat Mastroianni and Stefan Brogren (Degrassi Junior High), Bret “The Hitman” Hart (Wrestling Icon), Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), and more! The pop culture convention takes place May 6-7, 2017 at Canada Centre East at Evraz Place. Full details →