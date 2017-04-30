All About Mom Craft and Vendor Show
- When
-
Add to Calendar 30-04-2017 10:00 30-04-2017 15:00 America/Toronto All About Mom Craft and Vendor Show
We have over 50 tables of local crafters, vendors, and artisans all under one roof to find the perfect gift for Mom. Free admission, and wheelchair accessible. Full detailsSunova Centre - 48 Holland Road, West St Paul, Manitoba DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All Ages Welcome
We have over 50 tables of local crafters, vendors, and artisans all under one roof to find the perfect gift for Mom. Free admission, and wheelchair accessible.