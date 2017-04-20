20-04-2017 10:30

20-04-2017 12:00

America/Toronto

JSGS Public Lecture: Learning six impossible things before breakfast

Presented by Dr. David M. Reiner, Deputy Director, UK Carbon Capture and Storage Research Centre Although still at the drawing board, negative emissions technologies (NETs), such as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) or massive forestation programmes, have received extensive interest as one of the only ways to meet ambitious climate targets. The debate over BECCS is likely to focus on the sustainability of biomass feedstock (food versus fuel). In this discussion Dr. Reiner will explore several analogies to BECCS deployment drawn from the histories of biofuels, Carbon Capture and Storage and nuclear power. Full details →