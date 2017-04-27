Other
Wild Plant Foods

St. Paul's Anglican Cathedral - 1861 McIntyre St., Regina, SK View Map
The Regina Horticulture Society educational meeting. Sandra Walker, plant ecologist, will speak about wild plant foods. This will include a description of parkland and prairie plants and their potential uses along with recipes. The session costs $5 for non-members. Full details 

http://www.reginahortsociety.ca
laurenmang@yahoo.ca (Lauren Mang)

