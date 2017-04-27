Wild Plant Foods
- When
-
Add to Calendar 27-04-2017 19:00 27-04-2017 21:00 America/Toronto Wild Plant Foods
The Regina Horticulture Society educational meeting. Sandra Walker, plant ecologist, will speak about wild plant foods. This will include a description of parkland and prairie plants and their potential uses along with recipes. The session costs $5 for non-members. Full detailsSt. Paul's Anglican Cathedral - 1861 McIntyre St., Regina, SK Lauren Mang laurenmang@yahoo.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://www.reginahortsociety.ca
- Contact
- laurenmang@yahoo.ca (Lauren Mang)
The Regina Horticulture Society educational meeting. Sandra Walker, plant ecologist, will speak about wild plant foods. This will include a description of parkland and prairie plants and their potential uses along with recipes. The session costs $5 for non-members.