Saskatchewan’s Celebrations for National World Autism Awareness Day Event- Inside Out for Autism

Autism Canada and SaskFEAT invite you to join thousands of other schools and companies across Saskatchewan in raising awareness, acceptance and funds for autism organizations. This is the first time autism organizations have come together across the country to coordinate an event for World Autism Awareness Day! Please join us on April 3, 2017 by participating in Inside Out for Autism. It is so easy and fun to participate! All you need to do is wear your shirt, top or sweater inside out for the day. You can also choose to make a donation -funds raised stay in your province and go towards programs and supports that will improve the lives of family, friends and those in the community living with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Schools/businesses/ individuals can create a donation team at http://www.insideoutforautism.ca, and SaskFEAT is a registered organization. Why is this so important? Individuals with autism are often misunderstood. This is a great opportunity to bring children, teachers, families, businesses and communities together to do something a little different for a day. By turning our shirts inside out together we build much needed awareness and acceptance for all! We hope that your school/business will join us in hosting an Inside Out for Autism and help us spread our message from coast to coast. Sincerely Arden C. Fiala SaskFEAT President Saskatchewan Representative – Provincial and Territorial Council – Autism Canada Full details →