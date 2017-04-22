22-04-2017 10:00

23-04-2017 15:00

America/Toronto

Regina Woodworking Show

Display and sales of handcarved animals, birds, caricatures, bark carving plus hand turned bowls, pens and other objects featuring the beautiful grains and colours of various types of wood.Demonstrations and raffles.Visit with friendly carvers and turners as they demonstrate the creation of their art. Full details →