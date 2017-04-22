Other
Apr 22 - Apr 23 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Regina Woodworking Show

Where
Tartan Curling Club - 1464 Broadway Ave, Regina, SK View Map
When
Add to Calendar 22-04-2017 10:00 23-04-2017 15:00 America/Toronto Regina Woodworking Show

Display and sales of handcarved animals, birds, caricatures, bark carving plus hand turned bowls, pens and other objects featuring the beautiful grains and colours of various types of wood.Demonstrations and raffles.Visit with friendly carvers and turners as they demonstrate the creation of their art. Full details 

 Tartan Curling Club - 1464 Broadway Ave, Regina, SK
Ages
all ages
Website
http://www.reginawoodcarvers.ca
Contact
leanderson.23@gmail.com 3065391281 (Linda Anderson)

