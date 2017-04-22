Regina Woodworking Show

Display and sales of handcarved animals, birds, caricatures, bark carving plus hand turned bowls, pens and other objects featuring the beautiful grains and colours of various types of wood.Demonstrations and raffles.Visit with friendly carvers and turners as they demonstrate the creation of their art. Full detailsTartan Curling Club - 1464 Broadway Ave, Regina, SK Linda Anderson leanderson.23@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
