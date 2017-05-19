680 CJOB welcomes Chris Hadfield to the Burton Cummings Theatre on Wednesday, September 27th!

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th @ 10:00am.

Canada’s first spaceship commander, Colonel Chris Hadfield shares a selection of stories, images, songs and ideas that celebrate the 150th birthday of the nation he is so proud to call home. From his unique perspective, Chris looks at the history and future of Canada through its people and the land itself. Performing songs like his fun-loving, patriotic single “In Canada”, to his evocative “Beyond the Terra” that looks away from the land to the skies, Colonel Hadfield ties his presentation together with stories of great Canadians and tales from his incredible career. Suitable for fans big, small, and in-between, Chris customizes his performance to each audience, and leaves everyone with the sense that Canada truly is “out of this world”.

“The Chris Hadfield Canada 150 Tour appearances in Winnipeg and Regina are being postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The rescheduled date is September 27th at the Burton Cummings Theatre. All tickets for the original event dates will be honored at the door”