Apr 29 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM

Canada 150 – A Musical Celebration

Knox-Metropolitan United Church - 2340 Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK View Map
Regina Philharmonic Chorus invites you to our spring concert Canada 150 – A Musical Celebration with guest choirs Cantate Senior Youth and Luther College Girls, soloists Reginans Joshua Hendricksen and Andrea Ludwig and Lt. Governor Schofield. Reception to follow. $30 adult, $15 student & $5 child tickets. Full details 

all ages
http://reginaphilharmonic.com/site/
donnaboyle26@gmail.com 6395718151 (Donna Boyle)

