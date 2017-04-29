29-04-2017 20:00

29-04-2017 22:30

America/Toronto

Canada 150 – A Musical Celebration

Regina Philharmonic Chorus invites you to our spring concert Canada 150 – A Musical Celebration with guest choirs Cantate Senior Youth and Luther College Girls, soloists Reginans Joshua Hendricksen and Andrea Ludwig and Lt. Governor Schofield. Reception to follow. $30 adult, $15 student & $5 child tickets. Full details →