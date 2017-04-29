Canada 150 – A Musical Celebration
- donnaboyle26@gmail.com 6395718151 (Donna Boyle)
Regina Philharmonic Chorus invites you to our spring concert Canada 150 – A Musical Celebration with guest choirs Cantate Senior Youth and Luther College Girls, soloists Reginans Joshua Hendricksen and Andrea Ludwig and Lt. Governor Schofield. Reception to follow. $30 adult, $15 student & $5 child tickets.