TLC Art & Craft Fair Spring 2017

The TLC Art & Craft Fair opens its doors to over 60 vendors of handmade arts and crafts on March 31st (1:00-8:00pm) and April 1st (10:00am-5:00pm) at the Moose Jaw Convention Centre at 250 Thatcher Drive. Admission is $5 at the door, children under 12 are free. Check out our facebook page for further details. Or our website http://www.tlcartandcraftfair.weebly.com. Full detailsMoose Jaw Convention Centre - 250 Thatcher Drive, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan Lani Gellner mamagellner@hotmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
The TLC Art & Craft Fair opens its doors to over 60 vendors of handmade arts and crafts on March 31st (1:00-8:00pm) and April 1st (10:00am-5:00pm) at the Moose Jaw Convention Centre at 250 Thatcher Drive. Admission is $5 at the door, children under 12 are free. Check out our facebook page for further details. Or our website http://www.tlcartandcraftfair.weebly.com.