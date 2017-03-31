Other
Mar 31 - Apr 1 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

TLC Art & Craft Fair Spring 2017

Where
Moose Jaw Convention Centre - 250 Thatcher Drive, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan View Map
When
Add to Calendar 31-03-2017 13:00 01-04-2017 17:00 America/Toronto TLC Art & Craft Fair Spring 2017

The TLC Art & Craft Fair opens its doors to over 60 vendors of handmade arts and crafts on March 31st (1:00-8:00pm) and April 1st (10:00am-5:00pm) at the Moose Jaw Convention Centre at 250 Thatcher Drive. Admission is $5 at the door, children under 12 are free. Check out our facebook page for further details. Or our website http://www.tlcartandcraftfair.weebly.com. Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
http://www.tlcartandcraftfair.weebly.com
Contact
mamagellner@hotmail.com 306-630-7739 (Lani Gellner)

