Taking Care of Shrubs and Bushes
- When
-
Add to Calendar 30-03-2017 19:00 30-03-2017 21:00 America/Toronto Taking Care of Shrubs and Bushes
Regina Horticulture Society educational meeting. Jackie Bantle from the U of S will speak about taking care of shrubs and bushes, pruning, fertilizing, cultivar choices, and more.The session costs $5 for non-members. Full detailsSt. Paul's Anglican Cathedral - 1859 McIntyre St., Regina, SK Lauren Mang laurenmang@yahoo.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://www.reginahortsociety.ca
- Contact
- laurenmang@yahoo.ca 3065841171 (Lauren Mang)
Regina Horticulture Society educational meeting. Jackie Bantle from the U of S will speak about taking care of shrubs and bushes, pruning, fertilizing, cultivar choices, and more.
The session costs $5 for non-members.