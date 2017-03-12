12-03-2017 11:00

“Our Ancient Prairie Land”

Our Ancient Prairie Land will explore what native prairie means to those connected to it, what makes it a unique ecosystem and how it is one of the most endangered ecosystems in the world. This radio documentary “Our Ancient Prairie Land” will air on Sunday, March 12th, 2017 from 11:00am—12:00pm CST, on 91.3FM CJTR. You can also listen live http://www.cjtr.ca Or channel 700 on Access TV, and channel 806 on Sasktel Max. This is part of Prairie’s Got the Goods Week! Full details →