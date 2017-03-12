Other
Mar 12 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

“Our Ancient Prairie Land”

Where
91.3FM CJTR - 91.3FM CJTR, Regina, SK View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-03-2017 11:00 12-03-2017 12:00 America/Toronto “Our Ancient Prairie Land”

Our Ancient Prairie Land will explore what native prairie means to those connected to it, what makes it a unique ecosystem and how it is one of the most endangered ecosystems in the world. This radio documentary “Our Ancient Prairie Land” will air on Sunday, March 12th, 2017 from 11:00am—12:00pm CST, on 91.3FM CJTR. You can also listen live http://www.cjtr.ca Or channel 700 on Access TV, and channel 806 on Sasktel Max. This is part of Prairie’s Got the Goods Week! Full details 

 91.3FM CJTR - 91.3FM CJTR, Regina, SK Prairie Conservation Action Plan pcap@sasktel.net DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
all
Website
http://www.pcap-sk.org/upcoming-events-workshops/egs-2017
Contact
pcap@sasktel.net 3063520472 (Prairie Conservation Action Plan)

Our Ancient Prairie Land will explore what native prairie means to those connected to it, what makes it a unique ecosystem and how it is one of the most endangered ecosystems in the world. This radio documentary “Our Ancient Prairie Land” will air on Sunday, March 12th, 2017 from 11:00am—12:00pm CST, on 91.3FM CJTR. You can also listen live http://www.cjtr.ca Or channel 700 on Access TV, and channel 806 on Sasktel Max. This is part of Prairie’s Got the Goods Week!
Global News