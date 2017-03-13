13-03-2017 19:00

13-03-2017 20:30

America/Toronto

Grassland Matters: Some thoughts on Grassland, Native and Tame, and Why We Need More of it

“Grassland Matters: Some thoughts on Grassland, Native and Tame, and Why We Need More of it” Why perennial grasslands, both native and tame, are important not only to the animals that graze them but for everyone; why they are overlooked as lands that must be conserved and fostered; and how producers and consumers, rural and urban, Indigenous and settler people, can work together to conserve, and expand, Canada’s grasslands. This presentation is part of Prairie’s Got the Goods Week! Full details →