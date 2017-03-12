12-03-2017 11:00

17-03-2017 16:00

America/Toronto

Prairie’s Got the Goods Week

Join us for “Prairie’s Got the Goods” week! Find out about the ecological goods and services provided by native prairie. Ranchers, environmentalists, economists, researchers and academics will all come together to talk about the benefits of the native prairie ecosystem, and why native prairie is important to the people of Saskatchewan. This event includes a daily webinars – watch online from your own home or office. Highlights also include in-person presentations and a radio documentary. Check out our website for a full event schedule! Full details →