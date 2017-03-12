Festival
Mar 12 - Mar 17 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Prairie’s Got the Goods Week

Where
Saskatchewan Prairie Conservation Action Plan (SK PCAP) - P.O. Box 4752, Regina, Saskatchewan View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-03-2017 11:00 17-03-2017 16:00 America/Toronto Prairie’s Got the Goods Week

 Saskatchewan Prairie Conservation Action Plan (SK PCAP) - P.O. Box 4752, Regina, Saskatchewan Prairie Conservation Action Plan pcap@sasktel.net
Ages
all
Website
http://www.pcap-sk.org/upcoming-events-workshops/egs-2017
Contact
pcap@sasktel.net 3063520472 (Prairie Conservation Action Plan)

Join us for “Prairie’s Got the Goods” week! Find out about the ecological goods and services provided by native prairie. Ranchers, environmentalists, economists, researchers and academics will all come together to talk about the benefits of the native prairie ecosystem, and why native prairie is important to the people of Saskatchewan. This event includes a daily webinars – watch online from your own home or office. Highlights also include in-person presentations and a radio documentary. Check out our website for a full event schedule!
