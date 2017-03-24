SuperDogs at Saskatchewan Blue Cross Gardenscape

SuperDogs is at the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Gardenscape Show, March 24th to the 26th at Prairieland Park Full detailsPrairieland Park - 503 Ruth St W , Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Gardenscape DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
The Science of the SuperDogs is at the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Gardenscape Show, March 24th to the 26th at Prairieland Park.
This interactive show is filled with fun facts and amazing stunts from the SuperDogs! You won’t want to miss the Pat n’ Chat after the show with the stars!
Visit gardenscapeshow.ca for more information and showtimes