Festival
Mar 24 - Mar 26 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

SuperDogs at Saskatchewan Blue Cross Gardenscape

Where
Prairieland Park - 503 Ruth St W , Saskatoon, Saskatchewan View Map
When
Add to Calendar 24-03-2017 11:00 26-03-2017 23:00 America/Toronto SuperDogs at Saskatchewan Blue Cross Gardenscape

SuperDogs is at the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Gardenscape Show, March 24th to the 26th at Prairieland Park Full details 

 Prairieland Park - 503 Ruth St W , Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Gardenscape DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
11.43 Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages
Website
http://www.gardenscapeshow.ca/

The Science of the SuperDogs is at the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Gardenscape Show, March 24th to the 26th at Prairieland Park.

This interactive show is filled with fun facts and amazing stunts from the SuperDogs! You won’t want to miss the Pat n’ Chat after the show with the stars!

Visit gardenscapeshow.ca for more information and showtimes

Enter Contest
Global News