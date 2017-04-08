Event
Supervised I.Q. TESTING SESSION

MENSA is an international, non-profit society for people who score among the top 2% of the general population on a standardized IQ test.  This supervised IQ testing session is being held in Saskatoon on Saturday, April 8th.  The cost is $90.00, or $70.00 for students.  If you are interested in attending this session, please call Tim at 306-242-7408 or Email trf674@campus.usask.ca
