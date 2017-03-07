Spring Melt Litter Lottery

Somewhere in the city of Edmonton, I’ve hidden a piece of litter that has a cash prize to the good Samaritan who finds it. I’m leaving some variables in the prize so that there’s no way for it to be duplicated.

* amount of money is represented by monopoly game money. It’s an unknown amount up to $5000.

* a token used as a weight so that the prize generally stays in the location where I’ve hidden it.

* an inspirational poem or quote and contact information on how the finder can claim their prize money.

Spread the word.

I’ve started spreading the word and would really like you all to as well. If this thing takes off, we can discuss some type of ceremony to present the prize to the finder. The goal is a win/win campaign. During spring melt, pick up litter thereby cleaning your neighbourhood; if you find it, great. If you don’t our city is a little cleaner for it.

As we get closer to some of the city of Edmonton’s May events that bring communities together to pick up litter, I’ll create an event on facebook and try launching it from the Castledowns area. My facebook account is under Tina Fumo Martin.

And spread the word via my twitter account #HEFITinaMartin

Somewhere in the city of Edmonton, I’ve hidden a piece of litter that has a cash prize to the good Samaritan who finds it. I’m leaving some variables in the prize so that there’s no way for it to be duplicated.

* amount of money is represented by monopoly game money. It’s an unknown amount up to $5000.

* a token used as a weight so that the prize generally stays in the location where I’ve hidden it.

* an inspirational poem or quote and contact information on how the finder can claim their prize money.

Spread the word.

I’ve started spreading the word and would really like you all to as well. If this thing takes off, we can discuss some type of ceremony to present the prize to the finder. The goal is a win/win campaign. During spring melt, pick up litter thereby cleaning your neighbourhood; if you find it, great. If you don’t our city is a little cleaner for it.

As we get closer to some of the city of Edmonton’s May events that bring communities together to pick up litter, I’ll create an event on facebook and try launching it from the Castledowns area. My facebook account is under Tina Fumo Martin.

And spread the word via my twitter account #HEFITinaMartin