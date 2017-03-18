18-03-2017 19:30

Festival City Winds – Cityscapes

The Festival City Winds Advanced Band, under the direction of Artistic Director Wendy J. Grasdahl, invites you to Cityscapes taking place on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 7:30PM in the Robert Tegler Centre, Concordia University of Edmonton (7128 Ada Boulevard – 73 St. south of 112 Ave.). The Advanced Band is pleased to welcome trombonist Dr. James Bicigo as its guest soloist. The evening’s programme will feature several pieces which will help the audience envision various aspects of city life. The beauty and energy of Charleston’s important and historic harbor is portrayed in Robert Sheldon’s “Charleston Harbor Celebration”, and the sights and sounds of New York City are alive in Gary P. Gilroy’s “Heart of the City” (complete with a sultry alto saxophone solo which transports listeners to one of the city’s jazz clubs). As a contrast to the various cityscapes, Fergal Carroll’s “Blackwater” is inspired by the River Blackwater – the largest in the south-west of Ireland and flows through the counties of Waterford and Cork before entering the Celtic Sea at the town of Youghal. Trombonist Dr. James Bicigo will be the soloist in Max Warnecke’s “Concertstück”. The programme will be rounded out with a piece depicting rain, selections from Gershwin’s “Porgy & Bess”, and much more. Tickets for Cityscapes are $12 for Adults and $5 for Children (under 12), and can be purchased at the door. Full details →