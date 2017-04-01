BRADWELL’S 26th Annual FIREMAN’S BALL

COCKTAILS: 6:00pm. DINNER: 7:00pm. Guest Speaker: Chris Nicholson – Dangerous Goods Officer CN Rail. Music is a live band this year – Jett Runn. All proceeds go towards the purchase of fire fighting equipment.

ADVANCE TICKETS FOR SUPPER & DANCE (Deadline is March 27/2017 @6pm) – $18.00 per person.

TICKETS FOR DANCE ONLY (These tickets will be available at the door after 9pm) – $12.50.

FOR TICKETS CALL: Ken Hartz 306-257-4180, Matthew Dukart 306-230-1700, or Village Office 306-257-4141.