SHINE A LIGHT GALA – is a WUSC fundraising initiative which raises funds for women and youth in refugee camps. The money raised goes towards purchasing solar lamps, school supplies, and remedial classes for women in the camps due to the inequalities faced; such as studying at night because of day chores and duties, and other factors such as a one woman to five male ratio present in any classroom.

COCKTAILS: 5:30pm. SUPPER BUFFET: 6:30pm, (including: gluten free and veggi options, coffee, eta, lemonade and dessert). ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP: Guest Speaker – Ponziano Aluma, 50/50, Student Speaker – TBD, Tentative performances include: various vocal and instruments, spoken words poetry, Bangladeshi tranditional dance.