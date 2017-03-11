11-03-2017 10:00

11-03-2017 16:00

America/Toronto

Women of Aviation Worldwide Week Celebration

Come celebrate the past and current contributions of women in the aviation industry and look to the future with activities to inspire the next generation of young women and girls to become Women of Aviation! We’ll have aviation themed crafts, museum tours, flight simulators, and more! Admission is 50% off for girls 17 and under! Join us at 1PM for guest speakers Captain Elizabeth Williams from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, and Captain Rosella Bjornson, the first female airline pilot in Canada! Full details →