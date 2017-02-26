26-02-2017 15:00

26-02-2017 17:00

America/Toronto

THE ELEMENTS OF FIRE: FIERY TANGO AND BELOVED ITALIAN MUSIC

The Instrumental Society of Calgary is excited to present the Penny Sanborn Trio. PENNY SANBORN TRIO features Penny on accordion, Darcy Stamp on violin and Simon Fisk on bassetto. This exceptional trio performs live music for special events including receptions, corporate events, weddings and concerts. Their Chic European sound includes an attractive collection of french musette pieces, Italian folk songs, tango suites and improvised jazz tunes. Listeners will identify with the folk melodies at heart, the technique of classical music along with the improvisation of jazz. It is a fresh and invigorating way of treating this traditional music. Penny’s performance credits including the world-renowned Luciano Pavarotti, the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, and appearances across Canada, Dubai, France, Italy and Switzerland. For tickets please visit http://www.instrumentalsociety.ca Full details →