The Kidney Foundation Fundraising Campaign runs from March 16th through 26th. This Campaign is a crucial component of our fundraising initiatives, and we rely almost entirely on volunteers. We are committed to increasing health awareness of kidney disease and organ donation, and wish to reach out to potential volunteers and get them involved with our organization to get the word out to our friends and neighbours, and to help raise money to support this important cause. Volunteers will be asked to spend 1 – 2 hours during the Campaign dropping information and donation mail backs along a predetermine route in their own neighbourhoods.

To Volunteer or Donate: www.kidney.ca/sk