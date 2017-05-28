Other
May 28 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

World Partnership Walk

Where
Legislative Grounds - Wascana Park - 2405 Legislative Drive, Regina, SK View Map
When
Add to Calendar 28-05-2017 09:00 28-05-2017 15:00 America/Toronto World Partnership Walk

The WPW is AKFC’s largest fundraising and public engagement campaign, and Canada’s largest annual event dedicated to increasing awareness and raising funds to end global poverty. In 32 years, WPW has raised over $100 million and annually attracts some 40,000 Canadians in 10 cities across the country. Full details 

Ages
All
Website
http://www.worldpartnershipwalk.com
Contact
skhoja@gmail.com 306-5817865 (Shahzad Khoja)

