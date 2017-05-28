World Partnership Walk
The WPW is AKFC's largest fundraising and public engagement campaign, and Canada's largest annual event dedicated to increasing awareness and raising funds to end global poverty. In 32 years, WPW has raised over $100 million and annually attracts some 40,000 Canadians in 10 cities across the country. Legislative Grounds - Wascana Park - 2405 Legislative Drive, Regina, SK
skhoja@gmail.com 306-5817865 (Shahzad Khoja)
