The Inclusive City: Re-imagining Urban Life with Portland’s Mark Lakeman

The Inclusive City: Reimagining Urban Life with Mark Lakeman Thursday, March 2nd, Doors at 6:00pm, Event 6:30pm-9:00pm Orpheus Theatre, SAIT Campus Centre, 1301 16 Ave NW Tickets – Advance: $20, Doors: $25 (Cash Only) How do we build bridges in the face of adversity and take positive and peaceful action toward creating a just society? Join renowned architect and placemaker Mark Lakeman as well as local guests for a thought-provoking evening focused on reimagining our urban environment as an inclusive, accessible, and unified village. Mark’s work incorporates broad participation, local ownership, empowering local populations, creative expression in planned and unplanned processes, and social capital as the primary economic engine of change. Many of his projects involve restoring dignity to low income and homeless people in the development of sustainable community solutions, most recently with the work of the Village Coalition. This dynamic gathering will include a number of local organizations showcasing their solutions-oriented approaches to celebrating culture and valuing diversity. Visit http://inclusivecity.brownpapertickets.com for details and to register Or email gaiacraftcourses@gmail.com Full details →