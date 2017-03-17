Art Exhibition at Big White Ski Resort
Art Exhibition with special guest artist Alex Fong
Renowned Kelowna artist Alex Fong and Big White artists display their works for viewing and sale
When: Friday March 17 from 7 to 9 pm
Saturday March 18 from 10am to 6 pm
Where: The Whitefoot Lodge Art e'scape Pop Up Gallery above The Market in the Big White village
Art Exhibition with special guest artist Alex Fong
Renowned Kelowna artist Alex Fong and Big White artists display their works for viewing and sale
When: Friday March 17 from 7 to 9 pm
Saturday March 18 from 10am to 6 pm
Where: The Whitefoot Lodge Art e’scape Pop Up Gallery above The Market in the Big White village
Enjoy a glass of wine from The View Winery while viewing the art. There will be a silent auction of an Alex Fong artwork. Alex Fong will be giving demonstration from 1 to 2 pm on Saturday March 18.