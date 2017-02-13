Other
Feb 13 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Family Day Activities at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Where
Kelowna Art Gallery - 1315 Water Street, Kelowna, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-02-2017 10:00 13-02-2017 16:00 America/Toronto Family Day Activities at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Full day of art activities, family-friendly tours, and special programming for children and adults.Featuring:  Four fascinating exhibitions, families can create colourful abstract monotype prints using yarn and fabric on cotton tote bags that will be supplied.Cost:  $5 per participant  Full details 

 Kelowna Art Gallery - 1315 Water Street, Kelowna, British Columbia DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://www.kelownaartgallery.com
Contact
250-762-2226

Full day of art activities, family-friendly tours, and special programming for children and adults.

Featuring:  Four fascinating exhibitions, families can create colourful abstract monotype prints using yarn and fabric on cotton tote bags that will be supplied.

Cost:  $5 per participant

 

Global News
Global News