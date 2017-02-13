Family Day Activities at the Kelowna Art Gallery
- When
-
Add to Calendar 13-02-2017 10:00 13-02-2017 16:00 America/Toronto Family Day Activities at the Kelowna Art Gallery
Full day of art activities, family-friendly tours, and special programming for children and adults.Featuring: Four fascinating exhibitions, families can create colourful abstract monotype prints using yarn and fabric on cotton tote bags that will be supplied.Cost: $5 per participant Full detailsKelowna Art Gallery - 1315 Water Street, Kelowna, British Columbia DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://www.kelownaartgallery.com
- Contact
- 250-762-2226