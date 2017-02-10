Centre for Spiritual Living Kelowna Rosedale Raffle
Add to Calendar 10-02-2017 11:00 12-02-2017 14:30 America/Toronto Centre for Spiritual Living Kelowna Rosedale Raffle
The Rosedale on Robson in Vancouver has donated to the CSL Kelowna: 2 nights for two in a luxury 1 bedroom suite, PLUS 2 tickets to either a Canucks game OR the Ballet. Tickets just $10 per booklet of 5. Details and ticket information at http://www.CSLKelownaFundraising.com
- $10 per booklet of 5 tickets Buy Tickets
- 250-860-3500 (Centre for Spiritual Living)
