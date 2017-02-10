Other
Feb 10 - Feb 12 11:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Centre for Spiritual Living Kelowna Rosedale Raffle

Where
Kelowna Community Theatre - 1375 Water Street, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
The Rosedale on Robson in Vancouver has donated to the CSL Kelowna:  2 nights for two in a luxury 1 bedroom suite, PLUS 2 tickets to either a Canucks game OR the Ballet.  Tickets just $10 per booklet of 5.  Details and ticket information at http://www.CSLKelownaFundraising.com&nbsp; Full details 

$ Price
$10 per booklet of 5 tickets Buy Tickets
Website
http://www.CSLKelownaFundraising.com%20
Contact
250-860-3500 (Centre for Spiritual Living)

