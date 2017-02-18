18-02-2017 10:00

Play for Literacy

Play for Literacy! Come and learn how to design a powerful plan for your child. You are warmly invited to attend our FREE parenting event, designed especially for parents of preschoolers. Play for Literacy will take place on Saturday, February 18th from 10 – 11am at Willowstone Academy, 4091 Lakeshore Rd. Please RSVP to (250)764-3111. Please indicate if you need childcare to our receptionist. Full details →