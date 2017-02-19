Kids Closet Cleanout

Come shop for used kids clothing, toys, and equipment! Okanagan Mission Hall ~ Feb 19th, 2017 from 10am-2pm. Entry is $5 (kids free) ~ Door Prizes, Swag Bags, and great deals! We are proud to support Mamas for Mamas with this event! http://www.kelownaclosetcleanout.com https://www.facebook.com/events/388049368214349/ Full detailsOkanagan Mission Hall - 4409 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC Rosanne Brown info@kelownaclosetcleanout.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Come shop for used kids clothing, toys, and equipment! Okanagan Mission Hall ~ Feb 19th, 2017 from 10am-2pm. Entry is $5 (kids free) ~ Door Prizes, Swag Bags, and great deals! We are proud to support Mamas for Mamas with this event! http://www.kelownaclosetcleanout.com https://www.facebook.com/events/388049368214349/