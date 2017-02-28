28-02-2017 19:00

28-02-2017 20:30

America/Toronto

Forward Thinking Speaker Series: A Conversation about Reconciliation

EPL is proud to host A Conversation about Reconciliation with TRC Commissioners Chief Wilton Littlechild and Dr. Marie Wilson on Tuesday, February 28, 2016. The session will be moderated by Honourary Witness Shelagh Rogers. As witnesses and collectors of survivor testimonies during the TRC, they played an important role in improving access to the truth about residential schools that has been kept from the people of Canada for so long. The TRC calls upon us to disseminate and preserve this knowledge, and this conversation hosted by EPL will help foster reconciliation and healing. Full details →