24-03-2017 11:00

26-03-2017 17:00

America/Toronto

Make It!

Make It is a handmade market devoted to creating positive opportunities for artists and designers, and to giving enlightened shoppers the opportunity to buy unique, ethically made items from top artisans from all over Canada. Make It is about appreciating creativity, connecting entrepreneurs, and giving conscientious shoppers an alternative to the mall. More than 175 exhibitors will be selling everything from clothing to art, home decor and accessories. Full details →